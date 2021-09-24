In this hilarious viral video, a baby imitates a cat.

With 4.7 million views, a video of a baby and a cat sitting opposite each other in very identical attitudes has gone viral.

The video opens with a baby girl sitting straight on the living room carpet with her legs spread wide apart, which was published to TikTok on September 22 by an account called Fittzzzz.

“Where did you learn to sit like that?” the man filming asks the young youngster, who has several vividly colored toys in front of her.

After that, the camera pans across the room to reveal a fluffy ginger cat sitting opposite the youngster, upright and with its hind legs extended wide apart.

The man exclaims, “Oh!” after answering his own question.

Fittzzzz, a TikToker, explains in the comments, “That’s my baby girl!” I’m eight months and four days old!

“Blakely is her name, and she adores cats! Show her some affection!”

In the two days since it was posted, the sweet video of Blakely and her pet, which can be seen here, has earned over 950,000 likes.

Thousands of others have also commented on the video.

Andreaa Gonzalezk, a TikTok user, saw a third person on the sofa in the backdrop of the video and commented, “Looks like whoever is sitting in the back is sitting the same manner.”

Natalie Boggs, for example, wrote: “You can tell they’re related. They have a similar appearance.”

“Lol my cat looks just like yours and sits like that too,” Robin Dawn Orozco said.

“Sweet baby, and your kitty is quite the teacher,” Karen Warren622 remarked.

“He’s passing on his orange cat antics to the younger generation,” Hannah Coleman wrote.

Fara, a TikTok user, praised the baby’s suppleness, commenting, “I believed she was practicing to be on the gymnast squad from the beginning.”

“Kid’s going to start getting up at 3 a.m. to run up and down the corridor next,” User5920640494411 said.

“I can’t quit laughing,” Sunflowersandscotch wrote.

A dog with remarkable dance moves is featured in another animal video that has gone viral this week.

Jax, a black Labrador, is featured in the video, which was uploaded on TikTok on September 22.

He gives a performance. This is a condensed version of the information.