In this hilarious video, a wedding officiant sneakily announces the football score at the altar.

A wedding is a romantic occasion, but for some people, their football team is their true love.

So Jessica Jester and Kevin McCarthy should have known that when they planned to marry on Saturday, October 4, some people’s minds would be on their team’s game.

The Cincinnati-based couple were standing at the altar during a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This was a crucial game for the Bearcats to win in terms of their ranking, and the large number of guests in attendance no doubt contributed to the excitement.

With little under four minutes to go, a good-natured marriage officiant named Adam Billiter was there to provide the score.

“I promised Jessica that I wouldn’t bring religion into this,” Billiter said, standing at the altar with the pair holding hands in front of him.

He then takes a theatrical pause before adding: “But I felt compelled to address it briefly—from Luke 24-13—3 minutes and 56 seconds to go. Let’s go Cats!” In the film shot by Vivid Wedding Video, the entire room bursts out laughing.

“When your buddies are getting married during the biggest @GoBearcatsFB game you have to keep alum @mccartk2 and the public updated,” Billiter captioned the video on his own Twitter account.

“Congratulations to Kevin and Jessica McCarthy, as well as all the Bearcats out there on a huge weekend,” he continued.

The video has received more than 50,600 views and several comments.

One came from the bride herself, who didn’t seem irritated at all that athletics had been included in her romantic moment.

She expressed herself as follows: “Thank you a lot! I couldn’t have wished for a finer day or officiant than @mccartk2! Let’s hear it for the CATS!!!” The fact that the Bearcats went on to win the important game no doubt added to the couple’s wedding celebrations.

On Reddit, a woman went popular after telling her story about how her brother’s fiancée had refused to invite her to the wedding but still wanted to borrow her dress for the big day.

The bride-to-parents be’s did not want to invite her wife, so she was removed off the guest list.

She, too. This is a condensed version of the information.