In this hilarious video, a sassy Pit Bull learns to ring the doorbell.

You don’t expect a dog to ring the doorbell, but for one man, the familiar chiming sound is frequently the consequence of his favorite pooch begging to come home.

His pit bull terrier, Axel, can be seen on the doorbell camera ringing the bell and peering into the lens in footage released to TikTok by an account called Hottestyoungest.

The dog walks down the garden path towards the front entrance at the start of the video.

When he arrives at the house, he starts pining and clambering at the door before leaping to his feet and ringing the doorbell.

The animal’s shocked facial expression as he glances into the camera, before jumping back down to await his owner, adds to the amusement of the video, which can be viewed here.

“Axel #welcomeback #JetPuffedSmourth #fyp #makingthecut #viral #GetYourJeansOn #sillyrabbit #trending #comedy #dogs #smartdog,” Hottestyoungest said in the description.

Many people flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the amusing film.

@hottestyoungest Axel #welcomeback #JetPuffedSmourth #fyp #makingthecut #viral #GetYourJeansOn #sillyrabbit #trending #comedy #dogs #smartdog hottestyoungest original sound Monicaroman51 said, “Omg this is heartbreaking. Pits really do the most all of the time lol.” “So what happened after this. Did you let him in? Were you not home?” Bigfamdesigns commented from the dog’s perspective, writing: “Excuse me fam. Do you have a minute to talk about our foe?” Itsme e4 commented: “Not only should he not be left outside when you’re not home because that’s cruel… but he’s a pit bull and people can mistake him for aggressive 🙁 please keep him inside this is cruel.”