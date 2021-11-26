In this hilarious video, a Golden Retriever lies down in a muddy bog.

On TikTok, a dog who couldn’t resist the appeal of resting in a muddy bog while out for a stroll with his owner has gone viral.

It’s common known that dogs enjoy nothing more than a dirty puddle swim. The causes underlying this tendency are less well understood.

According to the dog walking specialists at Wag Walking, it’s usually because the dog is “overheating.” “Some chilly wet mud can certainly hit the spot on a hot and humid summer day,” according to the website. “The colder temps and wetness can help your dog chill down.” It could also be innate, stemming from the dog’s basic “predatory” tendencies. Wag Walking noted, “Rolling around in mud or other substances might hide their scent, helping them to sneak up on prey more quickly.”

It could also be linked to something far more basic: boredom. “A lot of this stems from boredom; they simply don’t know what else to do,” the website stated. “Boredom affects dogs in the same way it affects children.” It could be a combination of all three in the case of Bilbo, the golden retriever who has gained social media popularity for his mud-dipping antics.

The technique is what makes Bilbo’s attempts so impressive. While other dogs might prefer to roll in the mud or dash across the bog in a frantic manner, Bilbo’s stretching out over the swamp below him is almost beautiful.

You may watch the video here.

