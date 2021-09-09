In this hilarious video, a Golden Retriever imitates a fire engine.

Living near to a fire station can be a noisy experience, but for one woman on TikTok, her dog’s desire to howl along with the sound of sirens makes it even worse.

Hannah, who goes by the Instagram handle Hey hi im hannah, posted a video to the app showing her Golden Retriever imitating the sound of fire engines.

The amusing video has been viewed by approximately 1 million people on the internet. The dog can be seen sitting near an open window in the video, as sirens can be heard from the street below.

As if talking with the engines below, the dog, who is peering intently out the window, is imitating the sound with uncannily similar howls.

“The moment I realized living down the street from the fire station would be a problem,” says text overlaid on the video.

“Just a little #awoo to get you through your day,” Hey hi im hannah captioned the beautiful video, which you can see below. (Forget about the strewn-about mess and nasty keyboard; someone drooled on it…) #dogsofttiktok #goldenretrieverlife.”

Since it was posted on September 6, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 956,000 views and 95,800 likes.

Over 600 comments have been placed beneath the video, with many individuals expressing their joy at the amusing clip.

Anna Truth, a TikTok member, wrote: “Omg pls… One of my deceased dogs used to do this, and once did it in the middle of a farmers market, drawing everyone’s attention.

2jz rotary, for example, joked, “The fire station has to move now.”

Along with a stream of laughing-face emojis, Michaelzz2 advised, “You should forward this to your fire department, I’m sure they’ll be pleased to hear they have a huge admirer.”

“Fun fact: they actually taped his voice to make the siren sound,” Katie Zaccardi said.

“I love when my dog barks at sirens,” Anon girl anon 000 gushed. When his dog instincts come out, it’s very cute.”

“You should take him to see him,” Ned Donovan said. This is a condensed version of the information.