In this hilarious video, a girl and a dog appear to be identical as they snooze together.

Look no farther than this lovely video of a little girl and a dog napping if you’re looking for something to make you smile today.

A youngster and a French bulldog can be seen snoozing side by side on a sofa in film shared to TikTok by Noah Holstock, often known online as noahholstock.

Holstock then flies over the couple, zooming in on their faces and exclaiming, “Good morning!”

The video, which you can watch here, is made even cuter by the fact that the two are snuggling under the blanket with their heads leaning back in the same position and their eyes slightly open.

Hearing the speaker, the two become aware of their surroundings, their eyes enlarging in unison as they appear disoriented.

“Shut up!” the small girl exclaims promptly.

“Dazed and confused #fyp #frenchbulldog,” Holstock captioned the video.

The lovely video, which was posted on July 22, has received over 4.8 million views and 1.1 million likes thus far.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

