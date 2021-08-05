In this hilarious video, a dog leaps up onto the kitchen counter in search of fries.

We all get a craving for junk food now and then, and one very persistent dog on TikTok looks to be no exception.

A little puppy can be seen leaping up at the kitchen counter to try to snare a french fry in a video submitted to the app by Tristan Maloney.

The pet grossly misjudges the location of the fry in the first attempt, which is captured in slow motion, and her eyes dilate as she realizes her error.

The dog then attempts again, her ears slowly dropping as she returns to the ground, dissatisfied.

The pooch almost misses a third time as she grazes the fry with her teeth.

Following that, the dog manages to get the fry into her mouth a couple times, clearly learning from her blunders.

“Her face [laughing-face emoji] #fyp #4u #doge #cute,” Maloney captioned the amusing footage, which can be seen here.

The video has been viewed over 7.9 million times and received 1.5 million likes since it was posted on July 30.

@tristan maloney

#fyp #4u #doge #cute her face

Mozart’s Requiem, KV 626 – 5. Rex Trememdae

Many people flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the video, with many finding it hilarious.

“After the first jump, she was like target acquired,” wrote Cloud on TikTok.

“This was a cinematic experience,” said another person, Alex.

“This is absolutely the dramatic masterpiece I need to watch today,” Sebastien R. Teller typed.

“His eyes every time he falls back down,” Corbin Caron exclaimed, accompanying a laughing-face emoji.

“Those French fries are incredibly crucial to that dog,” Danny Edgington said.

“The solid chuckles I got from this!” Kim Ariel said. This is where I say my goodbyes to TikTok for the day! Thank you very much! Haha!”

Some individuals, however, believed that encouraging the dog to try to eat the fries was a bad idea, with Gary Quick saying, “Training your dog to leap up and take food off the counter may not be a smart idea long term.”

“This is very cute, but you might not be aware that dogs should not eat potatoes,” BarbLovesDogs4ever remarked. It’s the equivalent of eating chocolate, grapes, raisins, terrible plants, and so on. It’s terrible.”

The American Kennel Club has confirmed the news. This is a condensed version of the information.