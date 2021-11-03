In this hilarious video, a dog enters the house with a large stick and accidentally smashes items.

Dogs are a man’s closest friend, and they, like humans, can make mistakes.

Sadie, a German dog, has gone viral with 5.2 million views after making a blunder that cost her owner some of his belongings.

The video opens with the dog standing at the door of an apartment with a long stick in her mouth, which was submitted to TikTok by Gavin Wurth.

“Don’t know how you’re going to do that,” Wurth says, clearly referring to the animal’s inability to squeeze through the door frame.

He was proven mistaken a split second later when Sadie moved the stick in her mouth and squeezed into his front room.

“Oh you f***king done it…” shouts Wurth. But it’s too late, as the pet darts across the room, wiping out several of the glass bottles on a shelf before fleeing.

“A life as Sadie [dog emoji]#dogsofttiktok #doggo #doglife #dogdad #dogsvideo #dogs #dogsoftiktokviral,” Wurth captioned the funny footage.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention since it was first released on August 11th, with over 745,000 likes.

In addition, approximately 4,500 others have left their thoughts on the hilarious moment in the comments section.

Trent, a TikTok user, captioned the video with, “She went away and then came back like who did that?” and a laughing face emoji.

“I like how he is so cool about it,” Tonythepony69 commented. “That’s a nice pet owner.”

“I like how you are so calm and not that person who yells at their dog for doing something horrible,” Coco agreed.

“Your complete lack of reaction to the smash was really lovely,” Adam C noted. You even cracked a smile. This is fantastic!!” “This is me when I get home after every journey in the nature [tongue-out face emoji],” Mochi said of the dog’s activities. I’m always looking for sticks to carry with me.” “Thank you for being understanding and not yelling at your dog!” wrote Catbluewild2. Dogs are the best. This is a condensed version of the information.