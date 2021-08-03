In this hilarious video, a cat knocks a dog off a chair after a dramatic fight.

In a humorous scenario that was happily captured on camera, a dog who was tormenting a cat received his comeuppance.

A tabby cat can be seen sitting on a wooden dining table opposite a Shiba Inu who is attempting to bite the feline in footage provided to Twitter by American journalist Jeff Yang.

The cat glances off into the horizon, typical of its aloof nature, until Aiko, the dog, leaps onto the table.

The cat is now attempting to knock the dog back with its paw.

The chair Aiko is sitting in then begins to rock backwards in slow motion, as if in a cartoon.

The cat, successful in combat, looks down with concern as the pet looks around in amazement before crashing to the floor.

The caption for the nine-second footage reads, “Not my dog’s best moment.”

“There is this moment where Aiko looks frantically around and gets a sudden understanding in her furry brain about the laws of physics that is just classic,” Yang said in a reply to his post.

twitter.com/uvwIultrgA

30 July 2021 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin)

The scene has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on July 30 and has been viewed nearly 350,000 times as of this writing.

The amusing video has been liked 22,900 times and shared 3,090 times on Twitter.

Many people shared their thoughts on the wonderful moment in the comments section.

“Karma is a cat,” said journalist Aisha Sultan.

Euny Hong, a Korean-American writer, put it succinctly: “LMAO. “From a cat lover.”

“Cat showed more anxiety than expected,” Dan Nguyen typed.

“Strong Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique vibes here,” professional drummer Jason Roeder said.

“This made me giggle uncontrollably,” a user named MunchkinMom1 remarked. Open mouth and smiling eyes on a smiling face

“The kitty was actually rather accommodating. My little child, on the other hand, might not have been so understanding. Lol.”

Nassetuf, on the other hand, gushed, “The face as the dog gently tipped over.” If you could translate that expression into English, it would be “OH SH*T”!

“I adore how as soon as the dog falls, the cat has that expression of”dude you ok?!“” said Kirito Blxck.

