In this hilarious CCTV footage, a dog crashes his golf cart into the owner’s car.

The remarkable moment a pet dog jumped behind the wheel of a golf cart before ramming it into the side of his family’s automobile was seen on CCTV.

To top it off, the dog calmly exited the cart and strolled away from the devastation as if nothing had occurred.

The strange collision was captured on a nearby security camera, and the homeowner uploaded the footage on TikTok under the handle livingthedriftlife.

The accompanying caption reads, "When the kids all deny crashing the new car." "It's a good thing we have CCTV."