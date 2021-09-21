In this heartwarming viral video, Golden Retrievers greet a newborn baby.

A video of a couple of golden retrievers reacting affectionately to their new family member has gone popular online, with over 2.6 million views.

Morgan Barbieri shared the video on TikTok, and it shows a dad walking into a living room with his newborn baby.

As he sits down with the infant, he is followed by two extremely excited-looking dogs, who wag their tails and walk up to him.

The animals then began sniffing the small infant before licking him on his tiny foot, face, and mouth.

“Welcome home baby Caysen, my heart is so full #goldenretriever #babybrother,” reads the description on the lovely video, which can be seen here.

Since it was posted on September 5, the touching video has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 258,500 likes at the time of writing.

Many individuals have also flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching event.

@morganbarbierii

My heart is overflowing with joy as I welcome Caysen home. #goldenretriever #babybrother

Christina Holloway, a TikTok user, wrote beside a crying-face emoji, “We don’t deserve pets.”

“That’s their baby, too, and they’re just as eager as you are to have the baby,” Tvalencia4 continued. They’ll be fiercely protective of their younger sibling.”

“The way they forcefully licked him!” Miss jaayy said. ‘You’ve been baptized,’ says the priest. The doggos have ownership of the bay!”

“Thank you for not pushing them away,” Incara typed, “they’re only trying to love their new bubba.”

“That’s how they exhibit love for the baby,” Mary Kelleher said. “Thank you for sharing and letting them show infant love.”

“Heartwarming,” said user5096968489862. Dad is right in the middle of it, ‘teaching’ love. Bringing his lovely family together. It’s simply stunning.”

“That’s okay, there’s nothing wrong with the fact that they love the kid and are going to take care of the infant dogs can feel they know,” said user3820609194494.

“The love is so pure, but the face kisses on his mouth are so full of bacteria,” 9021rules revealed.

Nutritionists for pets “Dog saliva can transmit harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, as well as parasites like Giardia and Cryptosporidium,” according to Hill’s Pet.

Nutritionists for pets "Dog saliva can transmit harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, as well as parasites like Giardia and Cryptosporidium," according to Hill's Pet.