In this heartwarming viral video, a barely mobile rescue horse can finally run again.

When sick or injured animals arrive at a rescue, there’s no promise they’ll be able to recover completely, if at all. Colby’s Crew Rescue gave one lucky horse not only physical recovery, but also a second shot at life.

According to the Unwanted Horse Coalition, rescues take in between 6,000 and 10,000 horses at any given time. The horses are frequently in need of medical attention before they can find a forever home. Shane, a 10-year-old Belgian gelding, was in this situation.

Shane was rescued from an auction in July 2021 and brought to Colby’s Crew. Shane was “extremely lame when he arrived, and his feet were in the worst condition we had ever seen,” according to the rescue website. “He is improving every day,” says the doctor, “and we are hopeful that he will make a full recovery.” The tenacious horse has appeared on the “ohkaytacos” TikTok page several times. Others at the rescue have already found their happily-ever-afters, while others will remain at the rescue indefinitely.

Shane’s narrative was detailed from the beginning of his association with the rescue in a now-viral tweet by The Dodo. Due to the state of his swollen hooves, he could barely move.

In the video, rescue founder Allison “Ally” Smith says it was difficult for him to pick up one of his hooves because it was painful for him. Shane is not only walking better, but he’s running again, thanks to a visit from “a world class farrier named Antonio.”

She described him as “perhaps one of the most grateful horses I’ve ever seen.”

Smith and his wife Olivia established the rescue after saving their first horse (Colby) from slaughter.

“Colby is the reason our rescue is still going!” We wanted to aid other horses that had suffered the same fate as him because of him. In August of 2020, Colby was rescued from being slaughtered. He was scared of others since he had been horribly beaten and neglected, according to their website.

“He has conquered all obstacles since being here with Ally at the rescue,” it continues. “He now understands the meaning of unconditional love and is willing to go to any length for it.” This is a condensed version of the information.