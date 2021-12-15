In this heartwarming viral video, a baby cow couldn’t stop crying until he met his new best friend.

Farm living can bring a lot of strange couples together. Cattle and goats make excellent companions and help to break the parasite’s life cycle. Hobby Farms claims that there is virtually no food rivalry and that they work together to clear pastures. Bovine and goats may get along so well that they become best buddies. Buckley and Ralphy, two farm rescues from Northern California, are examples of this.

In a popular video published by The Dodo, animal owner Leslie stated of Scottish highland cow Buckley, “He was afraid.” “He sobbed. He cried nonstop for about three days. He cried so hard that he couldn’t stop.” “Buckley came to me at five weeks and he came to me heartbroken,” she continued. He was heartbroken since he missed his mother so much. I was miserable. “This poor young calf has no idea what happened to him,” I thought. I made every effort to be everything I could for him. I slept with him in the barn, but nothing seemed to help him relax. He hadn’t eaten in a long time. I was unable to get him to take a bottle.” Buckley needed someone to grow up with, so her daughter came up with the idea of getting a newborn goat.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Well, that might not work, but if it doesn’t, I’m going to have two wailing infants.'”

Buckley’s behavior altered almost instantaneously once they tried it with a little Nubian goat named Ralphy. The cow’s transformation was “night and day,” according to Leslie, who added that it was a “180 degree turn” when Ralphy entered the picture. In the end, Ralphy was the one who saved Buckley.” Buckley is “extremely linked” to Ralphy, she said, but in the greatest possible way.

“I first heard him’moo’ when he was separated from Ralphy,” she explained. “When they were together, I never heard him moo.” They’re always in the same place. “Neither will leave the stall if one does not want to.” Leslie added that even after four years of friendship, if Buckley can’t find Ralphy, he moos in a panic, as if asking where his friend gone. “He’ll get upset until he sees him, then he’ll say, ‘Oh there you are,’ and go back to doing whatever it is he was doing before.” They now play together on a daily basis.

