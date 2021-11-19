In this heartwarming video, a rescue cat realizes it has “found its forever home.”

In a video that brilliantly depicts the power and value of giving cats like these a second chance at life, a rescue cat enjoys a warm embrace with his new human friend.

The touching video was uploaded to TikTok under the handle alberts tail, giving animal lovers a peek of Albert the cat, who is said to be enjoying his first snuggle with his new owner.

You may see the video here:

@alberts tail

The scene is described as "the moment your rescue cat realized it had found its everlasting home" in an onscreen caption. Albert can be seen in the video cuddling up to a woman, seemingly comfortable in his new circumstances.

The text that accompanies the video reads, “You’ll never forget your first day together.” Albert had clearly endured troubles in his life, as seen by a visibly injured ear and several other markings on his fur.

Perhaps that’s why it was such an emotional and successful TikTok video, with over 4.8 million views in just a few days.

While cat lovers were attracted by Albert’s gentle embrace, many were curious to discover more about his tale.

In a follow-up video, Albert’s new owner decided to reveal more about how he came to be in her life.

Albert, according to the clip, hid from humans for two years, fearful of even the tiniest contact.

Albert in his early days, when his fur was uneven, his skin was raw, and he could barely open his eyes, is depicted in the video, which may be viewed here.

Albert in his early days, when his fur was uneven, his skin was raw, and he could barely open his eyes. On March 3, 2021, his life changed for the better when he met his current human owner. Albert was in a poor position when she saw him, she claimed in the video, with open scrapes and wounds and flea infestations.

His skull was enlarged and, even more concerning, he was. This is a condensed version of the information.