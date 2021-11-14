In this heartwarming video, a man sings a lullaby to a baby donkey cradled in his arms.

In a touching video that has gone viral, a guy serenades a young donkey to sleep by hugging the animal close to his chest.

Juliana monty, an animal lover and lover of all things natural, released footage of the wonderful meeting on Twitter along with a sweet note.

“Singing a lullaby to a loving pet is sometimes the nicest way to conclude the day,” she added. “In this case, a sanctuary donkey.” Those who have an open heart will never be lonely.

Singing a lullaby to a devoted pet is sometimes the finest way to finish the day. A #donkey from a #sanctuary in this case. There