In this heartwarming video, a kitten found crying in a tree becomes best friends with a toddler.

A video of a young girl cradling her new kitten, which she rescued from a tree, has gone viral.

Lydiarae77 posted the lovely video to Reddit, and it shows the toddler clutching the small tabby cat, who is now her “best buddy,” in her arms while tightly squeezing the animal.

The following is the caption for the 23-second clip: “A kitten was discovered sobbing in a tree near the creek. To get her, I climbed to the top.

“My daughter has made a new buddy. Meet Luna…we didn’t need another cat, but she required our attention, and we are now in love!” The parent went on to say that she “discovered the kitty last week” in the comments section. She said, ” “No one claimed her when I went around to all of her neighbors. On the other side of the creek, a neighbor claimed she had heard her crying for DAYS (and did nothing).

“No one claimed her when I posted on our local Facebook group. Maybe I rushed things, but I scheduled her for a full workup on Monday. She’s been tested for FeLV/FIV, vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped “The Redditor went on.

“SWEET LUNA, WELCOME TO YOUR FOREVER HOME. (Of course, we’d be heartbroken if someone came forward, but I’d never keep someone else’s pet if it already had a loving home.)” A kitten was discovered sobbing in a tree near the water. To get her, I climbed to the top. My daughter has made a new buddy. Let me introduce you to Luna… We didn’t require another cat, but she did, and we are now in love! fromcats The lovely video, which you can view here, has gotten a lot of attention on the Reddit thread “Cats” since it was posted on November 24, with over 14,000 upvotes.

In addition, approximately 440 others have left comments expressing their joy at the happy story.

“You may not have known you needed another cat, but it sure appears like you did,” remarked Reddit user Spacecatterpillar.

“Oh my gosh, the cute level here is off. the. charts,” said another user, Nervous Resource8094.

Piper Blue scribbled: “That is one patient and gentle kitty! Scratches and tears are common outcomes of interactions between tiny children and cats.” Nreffohc shared the following: This is a condensed version of the information.