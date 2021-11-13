In this dramatic video, a police officer getting a dental check-up foils an armed robbery.

During an attempted robbery at a dentist’s office on Thursday, two suspected armed robbers got more than they bargained for.

Two guys armed with knives stormed the office while a man was having a routine check-up, according to dramatic CCTV footage shared on social media.

The man in the chair, unknowing to the suspected robbers on the video, was actually an off-duty police officer, and things were about to go horribly wrong for the criminal pair.

The tape, which netmiss shared on Reddit with the comment “Happy ending for dentist’s office being mugged,” chronicles the entire tense altercation and has already received over 60,000 upvotes.

A man can be seen in the video having his teeth inspected by a fully masked dentist seated behind his head in a chair.

The examination is shortly interrupted by the appearance of a man in shorts approaching the room’s doorway. He quickly reveals that he is wielding a knife.

Before two more persons, presumed to be either workers or visitors, are ushered into the room, all three stand against the wall, the dentist can be seen signaling for calm.

Another woman joins them, and at least three guys can be seen standing in the room or pacing the corridor outside the office looking for anyone else.

The man on the dentist’s chair slowly rises and lies down on the floor, aware of what is happening. One of the men carrying knives approaches the man on the ground, dressed in an Adidas hooded sweatshirt.

Suddenly, there is a scuffle, and the dental patient swiftly has the upper hand.

As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the man who arrived for his dentist appointment was armed.

He directs it at the man in the Adidas sweatshirt, who is lying flat on his back with his hands on his head. The armed patient is attacked by another of the armed men as he approaches the corridor, but he is once again subdued. He stands over the second man at the end of the video.

