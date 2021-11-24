In this adorable viral video, Grandma and Granddaughter get matching tattoos.

In a now-viral video, a teen used TikTok to describe her experience getting matching tattoos with her 71-year-old grandmother.

@hannahbanana81374, whose first name is Hannah, takes viewers through the day she and her grandmother each got their first tattoos, set to the song My Girl by the Temptations.

She wrote above the video that her grandma, or “nana,” wanted to go first, and then displayed photographs of herself seated in the tattoo chair, her grandmother’s hand in hers.

Hannah and her grandmother each have a hummingbird tattoo on their wrists and ankles.

Hannah, who is 17, revealed in the comments section that they had to fly out of Texas into Louisiana in order for her to get tattooed as a juvenile with parental authorization.

Hannah, who is 17, revealed in the comments section that they had to fly out of Texas into Louisiana in order for her to get tattooed as a juvenile with parental authorization.

Her grandmother was "on the verge of tears" during the outlining process, she said, though she said the shading in was fine.

“Hummingbirds have always been her favorite birds,” she stated in a video response to the remark. “We talked about it a year ago, more than a year ago, since I was having mental health issues and she’s like my calm,” she says. Hannah told The Washington Newsday in an email that joining her granddaughter beneath the needle was essential to her grandmother.

"When I asked my grandmother [nana]why she decided to do it with me, she said, 'Well, I love you and it was important to you…and if it's important to you, it's important to me,'" says the author. Hannah spoke to The Washington Newsday about it. "We've been talking about it for over a year, and she's always been on board, and it honestly shocks me that she didn't hesitate to do this with/for me, demonstrating how much we care for each other." Hannah claims that her grandmother has and continues to assist her when she is in need.