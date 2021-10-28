In this adorable viral video, a toddler meets a dog for the first time due to a pandemic.

The world of the newborns born during the epidemic was originally quite narrow, with little socializing or exposure to different environments.

Now that we’ve returned to normalcy, there are a slew of belated firsts for these kids to enjoy.

An account called Maxismallsnyc uploaded one of these moments on TikTok, and it captures the first time an adorable toddler met a dog.

The tiny child can be seen strolling up to a golden retriever that is being kept on a leash in the video, which has received over 5.7 million views.

After that, the child, who is dressed in a striped top and black leggings, reaches out and touches the animal’s snout before turning to allow the fluffy pet nuzzle his ear.

The following text appears over the video, which you can watch here: “The first time Baby sees a dog. Pandemic alert!! [emoji of a laughing face][emoji of a laughing face][emoji for praying]” Since its release on October 23, the video has received over 875,600 likes on Facebook.

Nearly 2,700 people have also flocked to the comments area to express their feelings on the touching video.

“That Golden’s look is like ‘oh how I love little humans,'” wrote TikTok user Aaroe13.

“How sweet and gentle is that dog though?!?” said another person, Mary Elizabeth Fineg.

“Little boy musta been eating something tasty,” Mark Theriault typed, “had the dog leaning in like ‘what’s that on yo breath?”

“The fact that the golden is delivering little tiny kisses makes the most impact,” Dan explained.

“Does the dog remind anyone of the bear from Bear in the Big Blue House or just me?” Saralie wondered.

"The fact that the golden is delivering little tiny kisses makes the most impact," Dan explained.

"Does the dog remind anyone of the bear from Bear in the Big Blue House or just me?" Saralie wondered.

Lauren M provided the following: "A better breed for a first meeting than a Golden Retriever. Poke the eyes, cuddle them, yank their hair out of their small hands—do whatever you want. Butter beans are a type of bean."

"Golden retrievers are really the sweetest creatures," Olivia said.

"The best dog to meet for the first time," Samwalwyn agreed.

"Golden was just so pleased to be involved…. really despised epidemic social separation," K.norton93 said.

Bigpopp4 made the following comment: "That puppy is a sweetheart. After this interaction, that darling toddler will never be afraid of dogs again!"