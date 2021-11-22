In this adorable viral video, a dog enjoys a back massage.

A video of a woman giving a dog a massage has received over 583,600 views on YouTube.

A woman can be seen rubbing and massaging a Staffordshire Terrier’s back in footage provided by an account called Cardinalhenryp, and his reaction is lovely.

Harvey, the dog, appears to be enjoying the soothing embrace, and the soundtrack adds to the amusement of the clip.

“Massage, massage, and a back massage and a back massage,” the woman can be heard singing.

“We’re in terrible peril,” she says inexplicably. “We’re doomed,” says the narrator. “Harvey had mum right where he wants her the song as well!” Cardinalhenryp captioned the sweet film, which can be seen here: “#staffy #dog #puppy #funny #cute #dogs #dogsofttiktok #staff #staffie.” Since it was first shared on November 18, the charming video has gotten a lot of attention, with over 107,700 likes and nearly 3,500 shares.

@cardinalhenryp

Rachel Rae, a TikTok user, wrote: “The staffie’s powers!” “A seal’s face, a dustbin lid’s heart, and love to last a lifetime.” “Oh my god his faceee you can tell he loves her with his whole heart,” another individual, Lauren Kennedy, typed. “This makes me soooo happy,” Shona McGarty wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

“That’s me every night with my blue staffy kid,” KaraHaraLara confessed. “I’m delighted I’m not the only grandma who sings to her baby.”

“The way he looked at the camera hahah that guy is pampered,” Jondmapp quipped.

“Once they jerk their head back like that, you know it’s true,” K.g.g.llednek explained.

“My tiny staffy totally adores gramma and daddy,” said user5045485892383. I used to take him to the nursing home where I do hospice and introduce him to the ladies. He was enthralled.” “He’s loving it,” JoAnne Turner said, “and my staffie is spoiled like a child by her grandmother.” “Aww this is priceless, so lovely, we do treat them,” Karama 896 exclaimed. This is a condensed version of the information.