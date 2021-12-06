In this adorable viral video, a Dachshund steals the show as the ring bearer at a wedding.

Tofu, a suitably attired and incredibly cute Dachshund, has been making waves on social media after performing admirably as his owner’s ring bearer at her recent wedding.

The wedding of Australian tennis stars Daria Gavrilova and Luke Saville, which took place on Saturday, was a big deal in their native country. They married after dating since they were 15 years old.

Saville and Gavrilova celebrated their marriage with a first dance choreographed to the Coldplay song “My Universe,” which was a memorable moment for everybody involved.

While the happy pair has dominated the celebrity news headlines in Australia, Gavrilova’s beautiful Dachshund has been stealing the show on TikTok.

Fans were given a look of Tofu in action as the wedding ring bearer in a video shared to Gavrilova’s account.

Though it may seem unusual, having a dog as a ring bearer is becoming a more popular idea among soon-to-be married couples who enjoy dogs.

“Your dog is a member of the family,” wedding coordinator Heidi Brissette told Brides.com. “Dog lovers all around the world realize this.” “It means so much to me that you were able to photograph and document such a special day with your furry companion.” Gavrilova’s devotion to her dog Tofu is well-documented on TikTok, with the tennis star describing her account as “95 percent Tofu, 3% tennis, 2% idk.” Given the response to his efforts on the day, it’s a good thing she is willing to share the spotlight with her beloved Wiener dog as well. The video has been seen over 6 million times as of this writing. The video can be seen here.

Just wanted to express that Tofu did an amazing job as a ring bearer with the original sound – Dasha Gavrilova

It’s easy to see why dog lovers are drawn to the clip, which shows Tofu, outfitted in an unique dog suit, making his way down the aisle to his adoring owners.

The wedding guests are enthralled, all eyes on Tofu as he trots down the aisle, carrying the wedding.