In this adorable viral video, a baby eats his first McDonald’s meal.

Lauren Young, who lives in the United Kingdom and goes by the TikTok handle @lozzij, shared a video of her 9-month-old daughter, Lilah, eating a Happy Meal in a high chair.

Since its release on October 12, the film has been viewed over 250,000 times, reigniting a discussion about how old children should be before being permitted to taste fast food.

Lilah is ecstatic as her mother places the colorful Happy Meal box in front of her.

She begins with the fries, putting a couple in her mouth and smiling as if she enjoys them.

She then moves on to the chicken nuggets, making a brave effort to chew them despite the fact that she has just recently started eating solid foods.

Following that are apple slices, which look to be more to the baby’s liking.

Lilah gets her hands on a throwaway Coca-Cola cup at the end of the video.

Her mother emphasizes in the caption that this part of the film is “a prank” and that her infant daughter did not drink the Pepsi.

Lilah “didn’t approve” of the dinner, according to Young, and “threw most of it on the floor.” You can also see the video here.

She didn't like it and threw the majority of it on the ground. #mcdonalds #blw #babyledweaning #babyfood P.S. the coke is a joke #mcdonalds #blw #babyledweaning #babyfood

Some specialists say that fast food should not be provided to children as young as Lilah.

Dr. Carol Cooper, a physician and health author, recommends parents to “keep kids off fast food for as long as possible.” “Raising a child without fast food is less easy but far from impossible,” she told The Sun in 2020. “Fast food is not the ideal option for babies and young children because it is quite rich in salt,” Dr Cooper noted. Regular Happy Meals are also monotonous, and it’s a squandered opportunity to introduce youngsters to healthier dishes that they may like just as much.” Most parents who commented on Young’s video, on the other hand, backed her decision and even gave suggestions for future visits.

