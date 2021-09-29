In this adorable video that has been viewed 65 million times, a Golden Retriever puppy plays the drums.

A video of a drowsy golden retriever puppy appearing to play the drums has gone popular online, with 65.4 million people watching it so far.

A little puppy sits with his head resting on an overturned metal pan in the video shared to TikTok by Tuckedouttucker—an account dedicated to a young golden retriever named Tucker.

As a snare drum soundtrack plays, a man sits behind him on a sofa, the dog and pan placed on his lap, and he holds Tucker’s legs.

The puppy’s front legs are then lifted up and down to hit the homemade drum in sync with the music, giving the impression that the pet is drumming expertly.

Tucker appears to use the pan as a resting spot to try to take a nap each time the drumming stops for a small minute, falling forward and closing his eyes, which adds to the amusement of the film.

“Tucker was not impressed,” Tuckedouttucker wrote beside a dog look emoji and a paw emoji in the amusing video, which you can view here.

“#goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok #puppy #fypage #goldenretrieverlife #puppiesoftiktok #foryoupage,” he wrote.

@tuckedouttucker

Tucker was not impressed #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok #puppy #fypage #goldenretrieverlife #puppiesoftiktok #foryoupage #goldenretrieverlife #puppiesoftiktok #foryoupage original sound – Benji

Since it was posted on July 20, the amusing video has received a lot of attention online, with 11.8 million people liking it.

More than 78,600 people have left their thoughts on the lovely video in the comments area.

Protectbettywhite, a TikTok user, wrote: “It’s the rests in between for me.”

“Very sweet [laughing-face emoji], but your pet simply wants to sleep ha,” Fitpie Fitness said.

“I’m not crying,” Cin typed. I’m not in tears. I’m going to die because it’s so fluffy.”

“I guess you could say Tucker was tuckered out,” KK said.

“Not to be dramatic, but I would die for Tucker,” Hilmalahuna exclaimed.

“Laughing,” Valerie Howell-McNulty Divorce said. That is both adorable and amusing!! Bwa-ha-haaa!!”

“I have never been more proud than sharing a name with this adorable dude,” a man named Tucker said.

“Dude is half asleep and those skills are still there,” Inktuesday said. This is a condensed version of the information.