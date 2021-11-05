In this adorable video, a paraplegic cat overcomes his handicap to dash across the carpet.

With an amazing video displaying the paraplegic cat’s impressive speed on two paws, a ginger tabby named George has struck a blow for crippled cats everywhere.

George is only one year old, but he has already had to face many obstacles in his short existence as an orphan cat unable to utilize his two hind legs.

He’s never let any of it stop him – very literally, as the video on TikTok demonstrating his incredible turn of speed proved.

George's carer gives admirers a demonstration of the baby cat's remarkable speed in the video, which was published to the ingeniously called account twopaw.drive.

The cat’s human friend hurries over to the kitchen area after dropping a goodie at one end of their flat for George to devour.

George sprints over to where his carer is standing with a speed that belies his two-paw status with just a single shaking of the cup carrying the cat goodies.

George’s escapades did not go unnoticed on social media, with the video of his fast and furious exhibition garnering more than 26 million views at the time of writing.

"That's what I call front wheel drive," MeghanFreyTag said of the clip, while TheBohoBeachBum stated, "George is wonderful." "His back legs are just along for the ride," Khytheguy commented, while Josephine Naylor wrote that George "puts the leg in parapLEGic." The speed astounded ThyLucentKing. They wrote, "He's so quick to the point that it's alarming." "Does his legs rubbing against the ground frequently do damage to his skin?" Dakota Miles inquired, to which the original poster responded, "It surprisingly does, he grows enough hair beneath his legs so that his skin is not in direct contact with the ground." Because George is paraplegic, he can't use a litter tray, therefore he has to make do with a cat nappy that needs to be changed.