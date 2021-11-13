In this adorable video, a missing puppy is discovered sleeping within the couch lining.

After searching the entire house for their missing pooch, a worried dog owner had a wonderful surprise.

Jailene Pequeo was starting to “panic out” after realizing her new puppy had vanished, according to her TikTok post.

Pequeo became increasingly perplexed as to where her pet canine could possible be after a search of the house.

Then she remembered the hole in her couch’s bottom.

Her partner was instructed to inspect the space in case her dog had made her way inside, and when he did, he saw the tiny canine taking a really warm snooze among the inner foam and springs.

Pequeo was keen to catch the lovely scene on camera after the stress of the search, and the resulting footage was posted to TikTok under the alias jpequenooo.

The touching video had been viewed over 26 million times as of this writing. The video can be seen here.

The experience was shared by other pet owners. Pythagorii21 said, “I spent two hours looking for my cat, and she did the same thing.” Jessicapaigethornton remarked, “This happened with my cat.” “It scared the living daylights out of me.” Others were taken aback by the adorableness of it all. jds412tik replied, “That could be the most cutest dog ever.” Race Red Annie said, “Don’t you dare wake that precious angel.” Meanwhile, Iszszszszy exclaimed, “She discovered her bedroom.” Despite the fact that the comments were mostly doggie love-ins, some people raised concern over the puppy’s napping place. MJ.Dizzle cautioned, “That’s risky.” “What if someone, maybe an obese person, takes a seat?” @jpequenoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo #fyp #fyp #puppytiktok #puppylove #foryoupage Kreepa’s Oh No (Instrumental) While such a scenario may appear improbable, it is not out of the realm of possibility. In 2020, a puppy belonging to Katie Price, a British TV star, died after suffocating in an electric armchair.

Dog owners who are concerned about this type of hazard might be better off keeping their pets away from their couches entirely. The easiest method to keep your dog off the couch, according to Victoria Schade of Pet MD, is to present them with a “comfy alternative.” Instead of a flat cushion, give your dog a dog that is shaped like a dog. This is a condensed version of the information.