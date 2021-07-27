In this adorable video, a little girl imitates Olympian divers at home.

Families all throughout the world are watching the Tokyo Olympics, and some youngsters may be inspired by the athletes and one day participate for their nations.

A young girl who just went viral on TikTok for sweetly copying a couple in the women’s synchronized diving event has many online feeling she has discovered her career.

The toddler can be seen standing on the carpet in front of a flat screen TV, which shows two Italian divers springing backwards from the board, in footage published on the app by Itsmefambie.

The young girl imitates their actions, first extending her hands out sideways, then bouncing up and down and then turning over.

Although the child’s attempt at backward somersaults is more leg-kicking than acrobatics, it is a brave effort.

“Future Olympian #2020olympics #olympicsdive #olympics2021,” Itsmefambie captioned the photo.

The adorable video, which can be viewed here, has received over 634,700 likes and has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

Many individuals flocked to the comments area to express their reactions to the video.

@itsmefambie

#2020olympics #olympicsdive #olympics2021 future Olympian

Quvenzhané Wallis – Opportunity

Mephisballa1976, a TikTok user, remarked, “It appears she didn’t entirely flip.” Sorry, but she’ll have to settle for a 1/10.”

“Love how tiny girls grow empowered by watching women’s sport!!!,” said another commenter, user308997180107.

“This is pure sweet and great she going to be one of the best just watch,” Nappyboyaj wrote.

“This was how I was as a child,” Leimomi Duja explained, “but my parents never had the resources to get me into something since it is expensive.”

“If you have the chance, get her involved in whatever she wants to be, and she will one day make a tremendous contribution to the world. Let her dreams FLY!!” Poverty pushed me into normalcy.

“Not me crying!!!!” said Arey. In the making of a genuine Queen.”

“She’s got sponsors, get her a coach,” Crosematoes said. I’m looking forward to seeing her compete in the Olympics.”

“This is the most gorgeous thing I’ve seen this morning!” Ruby Rainn typed.

Another small girl became viral recently, but this time for napping instead of athletics.

In a video that was uploaded. This is a condensed version of the information.