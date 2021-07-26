In this adorable video, a dog makes friends with a fish.

A dog’s unexpected reaction to a pond full of fish has gone viral on the internet.

A boxer can be seen next to a pond of koi fish in footage provided to TikTok by Karen Vick, also known on the app as thekaregiver.

“Now do you want to come in with your friends?” Vick asks her cute pet, who turns to stare at her. You are welcome to come in.”

“Fish are Friends,” says the text overlaid on the video, and it appears that the dog agrees, as he tentatively slides into the water while glancing at the colorful swimmers.

Since it was posted on July 25, the boxer’s compassionate approach has received a lot of attention online, with 2.4 million views and 760,000 likes.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

Dianne Lynne Maurice, a TikTok user, remarked, “Awwww she’s sop kind about it,” with a sting of love-heart emojis.

“All I could imagine was the dog saying ‘Ope, lemme squeeze right past ya bud,’” Blinktwiceforyes added.

“Can’t believe how nice he is with the fish!!,” Susan Greenslade typed.

“When she waited for all the fish to get out of the way before getting in so she wouldn’t step on them,” Candace exclaimed.

“My dog would have been like, ‘You took my a** to Red Lobster,’” TamRachelle laughed.

“Awww she’s so careful not to step on his fish friends,” Funda Kasarli Mills said.

“The soft way she goes in like omg,” Pollypocketsy said.

Her body language reveals a lot about her mother, who did an excellent job raising the prettiest boxer.”

