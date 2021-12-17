In this adorable video, a dog jumps for joy—’Someone’s Got the Christmas Spirit.’

With a video displaying his amazingly bouncy leaping talents, a cocker spaniel decked out in an attractive Christmas jumper has been raising moods on social media.

Rupert the dog has become an overnight social media sensation thanks to a short yet adorable video documenting his kangaroo-like antics.

Molly Lethbridge, his owner from Devon in the United Kingdom, submitted the video on TikTok, where it has already received over 4.2 million views. The video can be viewed here.

@molly le

Someone is feeling festive #fyp #fyp #foryou #dog #puppy #funny #cute original sound – Molls

Rupert channels his inner bunny rabbit to execute a sequence of amazing jumps, which is the perfect antidote for any winter melancholy brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Someone’s in the Christmas spirit,” says Lethbridge beside the video, which has gone viral among dog lovers everywhere. Gary Mark Pennyfathe writes, “I think that’s maybe the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Beverley Scarlett says that the dog “wants to be prancer or dasher,” while chopsy Musch compares Rupert’s efforts to the “Energizer bunny.”

Shannon Nicol thought he had more in common with “Bambi,” who was dubbed a “small kangaroo” by neelkamalsokal.

Indeed, Rupert’s jumping drew similarities to a variety of animals. Nicole Pape speculated that he was a “dolphin dog,” while Lovelina speculated that he was “an antelope in a previous life.” Rika Pegasiou described him as a “showjumping dog,” whereas Snaaakez_ described him as “a rabbit not a dog.” The Washington Newsday quoted Lethbridge as saying. Rupert does his spectacular jumps “He’s always happy to be out and about at the start of every stroll.

She said, “He gets walked twice a day and still does it every time.” “Once he’s off the leash, he comes to a complete halt; I don’t think we’re walking fast enough for him.” Rupert was given to Lethbridge and her fiancé right before the first lockdown in the United Kingdom, and he has “been the biggest blessing ever since,” she said. She described him as “the funniest, most affectionate, most faithful dog.” “He has a lot of odd habits that aren’t typical of the normal person. This is a condensed version of the information.