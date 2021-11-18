In this adorable video, a cat had the time of its life getting a massage.

Look no farther than this insanely sweet film of a cat getting a massage if you’re in need of a smile today.

The video, which was published on TikTok by the user Haahappy, shows a gray kitten being massaged with an electric tool and has been viewed over 52.1 million times.

As the massager is pressed to various regions of its head, the pampered creature, who is wearing a small red T-shirt, closes its eyes in sheer contentment.

We can’t help but feel a little envious when the clip turns to the animal leaning on top of the tool, its ears back as it melts into the massage.

“#cat #petsoftiktok #catsoftiktok #fyp #pet #petvlog,” Haahappy wrote in the caption of the video, which you can see here.

The video has over 3.4 million likes and has been shared by over 733,000 TikTokers since it was posted on September 23.

More than 50,000 people have commented on the video.

“That cat is living his finest life,” one social media user, Waldo, wrote.

“I wish to come back as your cat in the next life,” Rohini Murti569 wrote, accompanying a heart-eyes emoji.

“This cat has turned me into a cat person,” Trish, alias Top Dog, said.

“I need to get me an owner like that,” joked User8416846410994.

“Sometimes I wish I was a cat,” Naila Zayn revealed.

"Soooo cute," Laura exclaimed. "I'd like to know where you got that device… I'd like to have one." Breezy said, "Until now, I've never wanted to be a cat." "Awwww, the lazy people's way of petting a cat," Aikjujitsu Chick observed. "I adore it." "Lol I used to do that to my cat Muffin with my fingers," Diane Weidman said.

The video opens with a gray-and-white cat sitting in a kitchen, peering at the camera, as it was shared to the app by 99kittymeow. “Wait for it…” says the text overlaid over the video. The feline’s ears then shift backwards, and it lets out a little hiccup, causing its entire body to shake.

The clip—which is, of course, appropriate.