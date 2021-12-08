In this adorable video, a baby frantically devours his first-ever chicken wing.

A video of a baby’s beautiful first attempt at eating a chicken wing has gone viral, melting hearts and bringing smiles to people’s faces.

The video was originally uploaded to TikTok by the tiny tot’s mother, knightsglow. The camera follows the baby as he attempts his first bite of chicken leg.

It’s an incredible effort, with the little toddler going to town on the piece of meat in a comical frenetic effort that sees the super-cute youngster enthusiastically gobble every morsel of chicken stuck to the bone.

The clip’s peak comes near the conclusion, when the infant can be seen tapping on the bone to make sure he hasn’t left anything behind.

His mother captioned the video with, “This was the first time I put an entire chicken wing on his plate.” “I’m shaken.” Knightsglow’s video has racked up 31 million views and a whole lot of “awws,” indicating that the internet is similarly “shook” by the cute tot’s effort.

The video can be seen here.

This was the first time I served him an entire chicken wing. #babyfood #momtok #mealtime #blw #babyeating #fyp I'm shook #babyfood #momtok #mealtime #blw #babyeating #fyp

Rebecca Lopez remarked, “He put those four fangs to work.” “It’s really adorable.” “He’s too cute,” Dorkybrunette agreed. All I want to do is hold him. “I miss having three children that small.” “He’s an old soul,” Pgoldgell observed, while Ashanti Love added, “he understood the mission.” The baby’s “little finger check” for more meat astounded Dammywise and many others, with jtbucketts predicting “he’s going to be a football player” based on his excellent appetite.

From the age of six months onwards, babies begin the process of sampling solid food. Parents have traditionally been advised to start their newborns on cereal, vegetables, and fruit before moving on to meat.

However, according to Healthline's Rhona Lewis, it may be a better idea to introduce meat sooner rather than later. "At the age of four to six months, the.