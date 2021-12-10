In this adorable photo, two cat siblings with a “incredible bond” nap cheek to cheek.

After their owner published a photo of the feline siblings cuddling up together, a cute brother and sister cat duo has captivated the internet’s fancy.

Baby Billy and Aimee Leigh, named after characters from Danny McBride’s comic series The Righteous Gemstones, have developed a propensity of cuddling up to their owner, Brad Canze.

THEY’RE SIMPLY NAPPING IN THIS MANNER. pic.twitter.com/UclxUfYH3u —Brad Can Do It (@bradcandoit) 6th of December, 2021 Canze told The Washington Newsday, “They always end up cuddling up in nice situations.”

“They don’t sleep like that every night, but we normally find them hugging at least once a day.”

Canze decided to publish a photo of the two cats snuggling up together on Twitter, eager to show the world the special love that exists between them.

In just a few days, the message became viral, receiving over 17,000 retweets and more than 154,000 likes.

It swiftly devolved into a love-in, with cat owners sharing photos of their own feline companions napping with another furry visitor.

There were two white cats that were identical.

This is something my kids do as well pic.twitter.com/qNGr6J16EL

December 8, 2021 — iman. (@ITGIRLIMAN)

Cats with distinct personalities.

Is there a link between them? My siblings are a brother and sister, and they frequently sleep together in this manner: pic.twitter.com/ikeHzKQdeo ― Baboon Books’ Richard J. Marcej 8th of December, 2021 Cats perched on seats.

pic.twitter.com/TFNhcbvgSO

December 8, 2021 — beside you (@Nasty1cat)

Dogs and cats.

My two cats are feuding, but Stan is best friends with the dog in the picture.

— the Flying Dutchman, twitter.com/8hiiU4M3dr (@jillisshort) 9th of December, 2021 And even just dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs,

Lol. This is something that dogs do as well. This is how I discovered my bull terriers in the morning…on several occasions. pic.twitter.com/9y7LURUJ9t Sharon Barnett (@SharonB6) (@SharonB6) (@SharonB6) (@SharonB6) 9th of December, 2021 Baby Billy and Aimee Leigh are American shorthairs who were rescued together and share “an unbelievable bond,” according to Canze. “They snuggle and groom each other, and they constantly protect each other if they’re terrified,” he said. “Baby Billy is on the left, and Aimee is on the right. This is a condensed version of the information.