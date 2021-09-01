In these states, cases of a Mu COVID variant that may evade vaccines have been discovered.

Although it accounts for less than 1% of total cases in the United States, the Mu COVID-19 variation, which some scientists fear may resist immunizations, has been discovered in the great majority of states in the United States.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the Mu strain as a variation of interest, the fifth such classification. Officials are concerned about the variation because of its mutations, which suggest it may be able to resist immunizations. While instances are rare, the WHO warned in a report that they are steadily growing in Colombia and Ecuador, where it originated.

According to Outbreak.info, an open source database from Scripps Research, all but three states in the United States—Nebraska, Vermont, and South Dakota—have reported instances of the Mu strain. It was most common in Alaska, where it was found in roughly 4% of nearly 4,000 samples.

There have been ten or fewer instances in fifteen states: Maine, New Hampshire, West Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, Montana, and Oklahoma.

There have been between 11 and 50 occurrences in 24 states, with up to 100 cases in four states (New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington). According to Outbreak.info, just one state, Florida, has had between 100 and 200 cases, with California having the most with 289 cases.

The Mu variety has been identified in “a few sporadic reports” since its discovery in January, according to the WHO. While the features of the variant’s mutations suggest that it could infect persons who have natural COVID-19 immunity or who have been vaccinated against the virus, more research is needed to validate this. It’s also probable that monoclonal antibody treatments, which have shown to be effective in patients, won’t be as effective against the Mu strain.

SARS-CoV-2 mutations were expected to arise as a virus evolves over time. The WHO is currently monitoring four variations of concern—Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta—all of which are more transmissible, cause more serious disease, or reduce the efficacy of public health measures like as vaccinations and medicines.

Delta is the most common strain in the United States and was recognized as a variation of concern in May.