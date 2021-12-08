In these heartwarming viral videos, a 5-month-old puppy waits for her best friend, the mailman.

Approximately 5,800 mail couriers were reportedly bitten by dogs in 2020, according to DL Law Group. While USPS personnel must exercise caution, some look forward to meeting the pets they may encounter along the way. Frannie, a 5-month-old Chihuahua, shares Frannie’s sentiments.

Frannie schedules her entire day around meeting mail man Dan, according to The Dodo. She waits attentively in front of the entrance for the blue and white vehicle.

“It’s a genuine, emotional connection,” said Lisa Laskey, owner of Frannie’s. “The day after we took her home, she fell in love with him.” Laskey brought Frannie out to get the mail the day after bringing her home for the first time. Frannie found her new closest friend in the mail carrier at that time, and she looks forward to seeing her every day.

Laskey explained, “He got out of his truck and made all these goofy expressions at her and let her kiss him.” “And it’s been like this since that day, as if it has to happen every day now. He’s always been the sweetest mailman in the world, and our entire neighborhood adores him “she stated

The small dog now spends the majority of her day waiting by the door for her favorite white vehicle.

“Frannie will simply sit on her small bed near the door and observe – she recognizes the white vehicle. When the vehicle approaches, her little body begins to shiver, and she lets out a small yap to alert me that he’s approaching “According to Laskey.

“I attempt to gather my belongings and get ready for her, as well as putting on her leash. I’ll place her on the driveway as soon as he approaches our mailbox and let her loose. She sprints down the entire driveway until she reaches him…and he just laughs hysterically – this makes his day.” Frannie, as wonderful as it all is, doesn’t like it when Dan is off or on vacation for an extended amount of time — or even if his deliveries are delayed — since the small dog doesn’t get it.

“Some days, I think he’s happier to see her than she is to see him,” Laskey says. This is a condensed version of the information.