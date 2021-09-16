In the wake of the vaccine backlash, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson defend Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj has received support from Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson as she continues to face heat after her statements against the COVID vaccine.

Onika Maraj, the rapper’s real name, started a discourse about the vaccine on Monday, when she tweeted that this year’s Met Gala guests had to be vaccinated, which she refused to do only to attend the event.

But it was her follow-up tweet, in which she claimed that a family friend in her home Trinidad experienced a bad reaction to the vaccine, that sparked outrage.

“My cousin in Trinidad will not get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent,” she wrote. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

While Minaj later clarified her position, saying she will likely take the vaccine because she “needs to go on tour, etc,” she has experienced a barrage of criticism, with many critics accusing her of abusing her status.

Owens, though, added her name to the list of Minaj admirers during an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, where she spoke out in support of the singer.

In an interview with the show’s host, Tucker Carlson, the conservative commentator slammed Democrats, stating, “These are the people, by the way, that… Attempt to get them to endorse them. They walk around to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, attempting to persuade them to speak on their behalf.

“And Nicki Minaj isn’t playing that game with them—and now everyone can see what these elitists think of them in real time. Take a look at how they treated her. The headlines were insane: ‘She’s foolish.’ ‘She’s so stupid, she thinks it’ll make your testicles fall out,’ the headlines read.

“Whatever they said about her—complete lies, by the way—denigrating her because, at the end of the day, the Democrats believe that these folks are stupid. They like to return every four years to cast their ballots.

“But, in the end, they believe Nicki Minaj and. This is a condensed version of the information.