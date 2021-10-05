In the wake of the Pandora Papers leak, Shakira wins a tax dispute in court.

Following a court judgment, Shakira will be compensated by the Spanish Treasury for a tax dispute with the country’s authorities.

The court ruling was announced as the Colombian star’s criminal case in Spain over a €14.5 million (about $16.8 million) tax issue continues.

While it is unclear how much money Shakira will be refunded for or when the decision will be made, officials for the singer told This website that she will be compensated for “a series of surcharges that the Tax Agency erroneously collected.”

“In light of the disagreement with the collection, Shakira’s defense filed a supplementary declaration, which was settled by the courts, ruling in her favor and ordering the Tax Agency to return the money she was forced to pay unfairly,” according to a statement shared with This website.

“Shakira’s legal team reiterates their complete faith in the legal system. This is an example of how, more often than it may appear, the courts go against the Administration’s standards, including annulling agreements reached in error by the Tax Authorities.”

The news comes after it was reported that Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, was one of the celebrities named in the Pandora Papers Leak.

The files are a compilation of 12 million documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), exposing how hundreds of mega-rich individuals have utilized offshore accounts to accumulate riches and make transactions.

The ICIJ research found the financial dealings of 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and public officials, following an 18-month investigation.

While Shakira was listed in the Pandora Papers alongside celebrities such as Elton John, Claudia Schiffer, and Ringo Starr, her agents have stated that the singer was not involved in any illegal conduct.

“[R]egarding the information recently released by La Sexta and El Pas concerning the Pandora Papers, Shakira’s team of legal and tax experts absolutely rejects that the firms linked were set up in 2019,” the statement said.

“The firms were formed in conformity with applicable regulations between 2001 and—at the latest—2009, long before Shakira was a. This is a condensed version of the information.