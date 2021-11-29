In the wake of the Omicron outbreak, Pfizer’s CEO claims that work on a new COVID vaccine has begun.

In the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus variant Omicron, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla revealed his company has already begun developing a new coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, Bourla made the comments during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

“It remains to be seen in terms of the vaccination,” he stated when discussing the Omicron variety. “I don’t believe the immunizations will fail to protect.” I believe the immunizations may provide less protection, which we do not yet know.” If that’s the case, a new vaccine may be required, according to Bourla.

“We generated our first DNA template on Friday,” he told the news site, “which is the first step in the development process of a new vaccine.” “We have stated numerous times that the vaccine will be available in less than 100 days.” The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, was the first to be approved for emergency use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA also approved the use of immunizations for youngsters aged 5 to 11 years old last month.

However, the spread of the Omicron variant, a novel strain of the virus discovered in South Africa, has raised concerns regarding vaccination efficacy. As of Monday, no cases had been recorded in the United States, but the virus has now spread to North America, with instances detected in Canada.

The World Health Organization (WHO) labeled Omicron a variation of concern last week. On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the variation is likely to spread further and poses a “very high” global risk.

Omicron is a “highly divergent variation with a large number of mutations…some of which are problematic and may be related with immunological escape potential and increased transmissibility,” according to the organization.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, Pfizer spokesman Keanna Ghazvini said, “We are beginning to undertake neutralization studies on the new Omicron variant of concern and anticipate to have first data in the coming weeks.”

“We will continue to follow the science as we investigate the best means to protecting individuals from COVID-19,” Ghazvini said. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to be able to create and test a new vaccination if a variant occurs that isn’t protected by our vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.