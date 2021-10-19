In the wake of the Dave Chappelle controversy, trans Netflix employees have received ‘threats of violence.’

Terra Field, a transgender Netflix employee, has claimed that she is receiving threats of violence as a result of the Dave Chappelle scandal.

Employees at the streaming giant are planning a walkout in protest of the comedian’s latest comedy special, which includes transphobic slurs about the LGBTQ+ community.

Field, a trans and queer senior software engineer, went viral last week after criticizing Chappelle’s special, The Closer, on Twitter.

She was then suspended before being restored after interrupting an executive meeting to protest the substance of The Closer.

“We work hard to promote their [talent’s] creative independence,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told employees.

Field has now written an article regarding the fallout from the Chappelle affair, in which she reveals that she has been threatened with violence.

“For myself, my family, the Trans* ERG and our supporters, and the Trans community as a whole, the past nine days have been an utter whirlwind,” Field said on Medium.

“Threats of violence, a deluge of transphobic venom, and an outpouring of love and support from people I know, people I’ve worked with at Netflix, and people I’ve never met have all been received.

“I don’t think I could have made it through this week if we hadn’t made judicious use of Block Party (with support from my partners in reviewing the cesspool that my mentions had become) and some custom tooling my partner wrote.”

Field responded to those who said she was attempting to “cancel” Chappelle’s show.

She added, “Dave is not, and never has been, the source of this problem—he is a symptom of it.”

“Because we live in a culture that marginalizes and devalues trans people, Dave believes the things he says and can say them with relative impunity. He makes a significant contribution to that culture, but he isn’t bragging about how many LGBTQ+ allyship awards he has won while doing so.” Netflix removed a leader of the trans employee resource group, which was organizing the walkout, last week. The walkout is set for October 20.

This employee, according to Netflix, had exposed confidential information. Staff has refuted this claim.

“We. This is a condensed version of the information.