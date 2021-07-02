In the wake of the crypto-scandal, FaZe Clan has fired Kay and suspended three others.

Following their involvement in a bitcoin fraud, FaZe Clan has dismissed Kay and suspended three additional members—Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo.

The pro gamers were advertising an altcoin named Save The Kids in June, with a percentage of the proceeds allegedly going to charity.

According to Kotaku, the cryptocurrency’s value collapsed when their vast fans bought large amounts of it, resulting in massive investment losses and claims that the stars “dumped” their assets.

On Thursday, FaZe Clan issued a statement saying, “We have decided to remove Kay from FaZe Clan, and have suspended Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo till further notice.”

“FaZe Clan had no involvement with our members’ cryptocurrency activity, and we strongly condemn their current behavior,” the statement reads. Our supporters’ trust and respect have always been, and will continue to be, our first priority.”

Kay, whose actual name is Frazier Khattri, rushed to Twitter last weekend to apologize for his role in the fraud, sharing a lengthy thread in which he detailed his version of events.

FaZe Clan has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/HnPXpAoSYX

July 1, 2021 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan)

He stated, “I want you all to know that I have no malice in supporting any crypto alt coins.” “I honestly and stupidly believed we all had a chance to win, but that is simply not the case. I didn’t run any of this past my FaZe team for approval, and I now realize I should have.

“While I’m incredibly enthusiastic about the crypto world, it’s extremely complicated, and I still have a lot to learn. I strongly advise everyone to do their homework before investing.”

“It was completely irresponsible of me to speak publicly about any coins before learning more about them and realizing that they might cause more harm than good.”

“I’m really struggling with the fact that I let you all down & more importantly anyone whose trust I’ve lost,” he concluded. “My fans mean the world to me, and without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

