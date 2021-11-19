In the wake of the COVID outbreak, Norway advises citizens to avoid shaking hands and instead use ‘infection-free’ greetings.

As the Associated Press noted, Norway’s Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol encouraged inhabitants to avoid shaking each other’s hands in favor of other pleasantries with minimum to no touch as the country attempts to combat a rise in COVID-19 infections. Elbow bumps, nods, grins, and resting a palm on one’s heart are more appropriate and risk-free greetings, according to Kjerkol.

During a press conference, Kjerkol said, “I will now advise everyone to drop the handshake and return to the infection-free manner to welcome.”

According to Reuters, Norway lifted most of its statewide COVID-19 limitations on September 25, which had limited social interaction and harmed businesses for almost 18 months. When the restrictions were repealed, Bent Hoeie, the country’s health minister at the time, announced that “handshakes will be allowed again.”

According to the Associated Press, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health warned Wednesday of an expected increase in the number of virus infections and hospitalizations among unvaccinated adults and the elderly during the holiday season, prompting the reinstatement of the handshake guidance as well as other additional measures.

According to the World Bank, 70.22 percent of the country’s population of more than 5.3 million is completely immunized. However, despite Norway’s comparatively high vaccination rates, a spike is threatening to overwhelm health facilities, with the biggest number of hospitalized COVID cases since April, according to Forbes.

Between November 16 and 18, Norway recorded almost 2,400 new infections per day, the highest daily case counts since the pandemic began.

According to Reuters, Norway’s government stated last week that everyone aged 18 and above will be eligible to obtain a third dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and towns will be allowed to employ virtual “corona passes” to help prevent infections. Previously, only persons aged 65 and up were eligible for third doses.

Though Norway has not announced if it will reimpose more of the lockdown requirements withdrawn in September, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre says the digital passes will let bars, restaurants, and other places stay open while simultaneously preventing the spread of the virus. According to Reuters, the government stated that unvaccinated persons must be tested for the virus on a regular basis in order for their passes to remain valid.

