In the wake of the COVID outbreak, Idaho health officials have declared a hospital resource crisis.

In response to the large surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, the Idaho Department of Health and Wellness issued a statewide hospital resource crisis on Thursday.

Idaho’s “crisis standards of care,” which were announced last week and permitted chosen hospitals and two public health districts to limit health care and triage patients, have now been expanded. The state as a whole will now be able to ration their already depleted resources.

In a statement, DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said, “The situation is serious – we don’t have enough resources to effectively treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you’re there for COVID-19, a heart attack, or a traffic accident.”

“More individuals getting vaccinated is the best strategy to halt crisis standards of care. If you get sick with COVID-19, it greatly minimizes your odds of needing to go to the hospital. Additionally, please wear a mask indoors in public and outside when it is crowded to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Jeppesen urged.

About 46% of Idaho’s population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, with 40% having received all three doses. While 80 percent of individuals aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated, no data on the state’s vaccination rate for those aged 12 and up is currently available.

The expansion of “crisis standards of care” implies that hospitals across the state can now make changes to patient treatment. According to NBC News, it also allows hospitals to allocate precious resources such as intensive care unit rooms to patients who are most likely to survive, while placing others in hospital conference rooms rather than hospital rooms.

Dr. David Pate, a member of Idaho’s coronavirus task team, told NBC that getting in touch with another hospital with available beds can take seven to eight hours. Emergency patients may not survive if they have to wait too long.

“It makes no difference what you think of Covid right now. What matters is that our health-care system is overburdened,” Pate explained. “All I’m asking is for folks to work with us for a month, six weeks, and to be patient with us. Be cautious, avoid large crowds, use a mask, and think about getting vaccinated.”

In the last two weeks, Idaho has witnessed a 34% increase in COVID-19 infections, with an average of new cases not seen since January. In terms of hospitalizations, the state is at an all-time high for the epidemic.