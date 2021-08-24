In the wake of the COVID outbreak, Hawaii’s governor has asked tourists to stay away from the islands until at least November.

Governor David Ige requested on Monday that visitors and residents limit their travel until the end of October to only essential business because “it is a perilous time to be traveling right now.”

Ige advised, “I ask everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii.” “It’s not a good time to visit the islands right now.”

He advised guests to postpone travel during a press conference on Monday as the state seeks to control the number of virus infections and keep its health-care system from becoming overloaded.

“We are witnessing more COVID patients in our hospitals, and the ICUs are becoming overcrowded,” Ige remarked. “We recognize that we must act quickly to stem the development of COVID and avoid overcrowding in our hospitals.”

Restaurant capacity has been limited, according to Ige, and rental car availability is limited.

Ige stopped short of a requirement, claiming that the situation is different now than it was last year, when severe quarantine restrictions effectively shut down Hawaii’s tourism business.

“We noticed a 60% fall in visitation to Hawaii last year in March, when I first encouraged travelers to postpone travel to the islands,” Ige added. “And then, without a doubt, requiring all arriving tourists to undergo obligatory quarantine cut travel to the islands by 99.5 percent, or virtually all travelers.”

Things have changed now that vaccines are available and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued recommendations stating that fully immunized people can travel domestically.

Ige said he agrees with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s decision to limit interior gatherings to ten individuals and outdoor gatherings to twenty-five persons.

Weddings and other gatherings would be affected by the new laws, according to Blangiardi.

He also recommends that people be vaccinated.

Hiro Toiya, the city’s emergency management director, used a mathematical modeling tool from Georgia Tech to highlight the dangers that huge gatherings pose to the community.

According to the calculations, there is a 20% chance that someone in a group of ten will have the.