In the wake of the bullying scandal, Chrissy Teigen has been replaced with Gigi Hadid on the show “Never Have I Ever.”

Following the backlash from Chrissy Teigen’s cyberbullying issue, fellow model Gigi Hadid has taken her position as a narrator on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever’s second season.

Teigen was slated to play the inner voice of Paxton, played by Darren Barnet, in the latest batch of episodes of the coming-of-age comedy.

However, with the premiere of season 2 on Thursday, it was revealed that Hadid has stepped in to provide voiceover work in the same role, making an appearance in the third episode.

Teigen announced her departure from the Mindy Kaling-created program in June, after she faced backlash over tweets targeting a then-teenage Courtney Stodden a decade ago.

At the time, a spokesman for the show said, “Chrissy Teigen has opted to walk aside from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever.” “It’s expected that the role will be recast.”

Following the backlash from her social media posts, Teigen opened out about her battle with depression, and Hadid was cast in the part.

“[It] just feels so weird to pretend nothing occurred in this online realm but feel like absolute s*** in real life,” she wrote on Wednesday. Going outside is unpleasant and unnatural, yet being alone at home with my thoughts makes my melancholy mind run. But I’m aware that the way I’m managing things right now isn’t the best option.

“I’m disoriented and need to find my bearings; I need to wake up; I really want to interact with you people rather than pretending everything is fine.” I’m not used to doing things any other way!! Cancel club is an interesting concept, and I’ve learnt a great deal from it.

“Only a few know what it’s like, and it’s hard to know until you’re there. And it’s difficult to talk about it in that light because you’ll certainly come out as whiny when you’ve plainly made a mistake. It’s really awful. There is no such thing as victory. But there’s never any here.”

She said, “All I know is that I love you guys, that I miss you guys, and that I just wanted an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day.” “I don’t even know.” This is a condensed version of the information.