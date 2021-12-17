In the wake of sexual assault allegations, Ryan Reynolds has removed Chris Noth’s Peloton ad.

Following sexual assault claims against the actor, Chris Noth’s spoof commercial for Peloton has been pulled from the fitness company’s and partner Ryan Reynolds’ social media profiles.

Peloton released an ad on Sunday in response to the death of John “Mr. Big” Preston, the character played by Noth in Sex and the City and its sequel, And Just Like That…, following a rigorous workout on one of the company’s iconic stationary bikes.

Peloton and Reynolds, on the other hand, took down any traces of the commercial from their social media accounts on Thursday, after two women accused Noth of sexual assault, which he denies. Peloton also took the video down from YouTube.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, a Peloton spokeswoman said, “Every single sexual assault complaint must be addressed seriously.” “When we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s revival, we were unaware of these charges. We have ceased advertising this video and preserved relevant social posts as we strive to learn more.” Reynolds, who developed the commercial through his Maximum Effort production firm and marketing agency, also took down tweets and Instagram postings supporting the video.

Representatives from Reynolds, Noth, and Maximum Effort have been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

In the debut episode of And Just Like That… last week, Noth’s character, married to series lead Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), suffered a fatal heart attack after working out on a Peloton bike under the video guidance of Allegra (real-life Peloton instructor Jess King).

After Peloton’s stock dropped—and the company issued a statement emphasizing that the character’s lifestyle was to blame for their death—the fitness firm released the tongue-in-cheek ad on its Twitter account on Sunday, with the caption: “And just like that…alive.” he’s

Mr. Big was seen sitting on a couch with Allegra in front of a fire, saying “To fresh beginnings,” encouraging his instructor to repeat the sentence.

When Allegra told him he looked well, he was ecstatic “”I’m feeling terrific,” Mr. Big replied. Do you want to go on another ride? It’s just too short to not do so.” In a voiceover, Reynolds continued: “Suddenly, the globe was reminded that cycling regularly stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease.

"Cycling is good for your heart.