In the United States, 20 films have been banned.

Movies can be comforting, inspiring, and entertaining, but they can also be unpleasant, divisive, and upsetting. Many films have been deemed too objectionable to be seen by audiences and, as a result, have been banned to safeguard viewers throughout cinema’s history.

Films of many kinds can get in problems and be banned before they’re ever released, whether for political reasons, acts of indecency, or religious views.

Here is a list of 20 films that generated a sensation in the United States and were consequently banned.

The Year a Nation Was Born – 1915

The Clansman was the initial title for The Birth of a Nation, a monumental film in cinematic history and American history.

Because of its racist themes and depiction of the Ku Klux Klan, the silent film was banned in various American cities. Many of the black characters on film are performed by white performers wearing blackface, and it depicts African-American men as sexually aggressive with white women. Meanwhile, members of the Ku Klux Klan are portrayed as the film’s heroes.

It was chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry despite its controversy because it is “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

1917 – Birth Control

Margaret Sanger, a sexual health activist and educator, produced and appeared in the film. She decided to develop a film about family planning and birth control.

The movie had to be banned, according to the New York Court of Appeals, “in the interest of morality, decency, and public safety and welfare.”

Hxan was born in the year 1922.

Because of its use of torture, nudity, and themes of witchcraft and Satanism, this Swedish silent horror film was prohibited for seven years after its release.

When it was released in countries other than Sweden, it was frequently prohibited or censored.

Scarface was released in 1932.

Not the one with Al Pacino. Scarface was partially based on Armitage Trail, a novel published in 1929.

For its celebration of crime, the film was censored in some jurisdictions and outlawed in five others.

Ecstacy was released in 1933.

Because of its very suggestive nature, this Czech film was prohibited. This included depicting sexual intercourse and a female orgasm, though only the actor’s face was shown. In the United States, the film was not released until 1935, when it was prohibited in many states and outright banned in Pennsylvania. This is a condensed version of the information.