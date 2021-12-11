In the treatment of chronic conditions in the United States, there has been a paradigm shift.

Chronic diseases are the primary drivers of the $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs in the United States, as well as some of the leading causes of death and disability. Diabetic and arthritic disorders have long been recognized as chronic illnesses. Some people believe that some tumors are chronic because of cancer immunotherapies like Keytruda, Opdivo, and Yervoy.

Constipation is one of the most common gastrointestinal illnesses, affecting 20 percent to 27 percent of the world’s population, including 35 million Americans. This results in millions of physician visits and huge payor costs each year in the United States alone.

CIC (chronic idiopathic constipation) is a prevalent ailment. Its treatments are on the verge of transforming patients’ life to the point that they will no longer require continual medical attention, instead opting for normal care.

According to recent surveys, up to 75% of constipation sufferers are dissatisfied with current therapies and are looking for new solutions. They struggle with traditional medicines’ ineffectiveness and side effects (such as unexpected diarrhea), which has a negative impact on their quality of life.

Constipation has an impact that extends beyond the bathroom. CIC’s uncertainty and discomfort induce tension and anxiety, which can influence a patient’s sleep and sexual activity, as well as cause missed social events and lower productivity (by approximately 25 percent ).

For decades, the only treatments available relied on stool softening or lubrication as a mechanism of action. When these treatments fail, doctors will need to use additional methods to help their patients. A new generation of therapies is desired by nearly 90% of gastroenterologists.

Newer constipation treatments are showing promise, and they constitute a paradigm change that key opinion leaders in gastroenterology believe should be followed by all chronic disease treatments.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation is more than just a gastrointestinal problem.

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) is a disorder that persists despite the absence of a known cause or underlying illness. Chronic constipation is a condition in which defecation is insufficient, with symptoms such as infrequent stools, difficulty passing feces, or both. It affects people of all ages and patient demographics all around the United States.

There is a link between the brain and constipation, according to research. Constipated individuals reported higher psychological suffering than healthy subjects, according to studies. Anxiety, sadness, and pain disorders were the most common psychological illnesses among constipated patients, accounting for about two-thirds of them.

