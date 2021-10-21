In the Trans Rights Debacle, celebrities who have shunned Netflix and Dave Chappelle.

Activists, celebrities, and employees at Netflix, which aired the comedian’s stand-up special, have reacted angrily to a Dave Chappelle routine mocking trans people.

A trans employee expressed her displeasure with the special’s release on Twitter, while Jaclyn Moore, the showrunner for Netflix’s Dear White People, said she would shun the site in the future. The streamer’s employees have also participated in a walkout and a pro-transit rally in California.

Chappelle labeled himself a “Terf” in his routine, which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist and is a term used to designate some anti-trans activists.

He also defended J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, who has been accused of transphobia, and described the genitalia of a trans woman as “not quite what it is.”

According to Chappelle, “My God, JK Rowling was canceled. After she effectively said that gender was a fact, the trans community became enraged and began calling her a Terf… I’m Team Terf.” The comic also performed a long joke about a confrontation with a lesbian, throughout which he referred to the woman as “him,” and declared “gender is a fact,” dismissing trans people’s identities.

Terra Field, a trans woman and senior software engineer at Netflix, expressed her displeasure with the show’s premiere on social media, citing the names of trans people who had been victims of violence in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, on the other hand, backed the comic in letters to employees. According to a memo acquired by Variety, “We have a long-standing relationship with Chappelle, who is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today. His most recent special, ‘Sticks & Stones,’ is our most popular, sticky, and award-winning stand-up special to date.

“We work hard to encourage their creative independence, just as we do with our other talent—even if this means there will always be stuff on Netflix that some people believe is detrimental.”

Employees at Netflix staged a walkout, which was backed by a number of celebrities. Sarandos has since conceded that he “messed up” in his conversations with personnel, but he has defended Chappelle’s act. These are some of the celebrities and performers who have come out in support of the Netflix protestors.

Dan Levy is a writer and entrepreneur.

On Instagram, Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy expressed his support for the demonstration, saying, “I stand with you.” “each and every This is a condensed version of the information.