In the ‘Slap’ TikTok Challenge, an elementary school teacher was assaulted by a student.

A woman from South Carolina has been the target of a troubling new TikTok challenge inviting students to “slap a teacher.”

The challenge, which started on October 1, is in response to the recent “devious licks” craze, which resulted in the theft and damage of school property last month until TikTok took action and removed any videos or hashtags addressing it from the platform.

Unfortunately, the new “slap a teacher” craze has already caused havoc in at least one Lancaster County primary school, where a female educator was assaulted as a result of the trend.

“Sadly, we actually had an elementary kid assault a teacher by punching her in the back of the head,” Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation director Bryan Vaughn acknowledged in a statement first posted on Facebook.

“This type of action, like stealing and property destruction, is not a prank,” he added. It’s a criminal act.”

Vaughn further advised parents to “teach their children on the subject and supervise their social media habits” because any assault of this nature is “an expulsionable offense.”

Several states in the United States have already issued warnings regarding the “slap a teacher” trend.

According to Local 10, at least one Florida teacher union has issued a warning to educators to be on the lookout for any potential school attacks in the coming weeks.

Last week, the Broward Teachers Union sent an email to its members warning them to “watch your fellow educators’ backs” and be aware of children approaching them while carrying phones.

In Texas, parents at one school received a text message alerting them to the pattern.

According to the San Antonio Express News, the letter was sent as a “preventative step,” and while no incidents have been reported, the school’s principal has warned of “serious repercussions” for anyone involved.

The Ohio School Safety Center has also issued a notice to school districts across the state, warning them about the pattern, as well as letters to middle and high school parents, according to Fox8.

Jenni Benson, the President of the Nebraska State Education Association, told KSNBLocal4 that schools across the state will have a “zero tolerance” policy for anyone engaging in such behavior. This is a condensed version of the information.