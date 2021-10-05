In the same week, a ‘kind’ 16-year-old Texas student and teacher died of COVID.

COVID-19 problems claimed the lives of a student and a teacher from Richardson, Texas.

Sha’Niyah McGee, a 16-year-old Berkner High School student, and Eroletta Piascyk, a Christa McAuliffe Learning Center (CMLC) teacher, both died last week.

According to Fox 4, Piascyk was properly vaccinated and had already received a booster dose before she died.

McGee’s immunization status was unknown, and she was said to have been sick and absent from school for several weeks before dying to the virus.

Superintendent Jeannie Stone of the Richardson Independent School District (RISD) paid tribute to them during a board meeting on Monday, which included a moment of quiet.

“We were heartbroken to learn of two untimely deaths this week as a result of COVID-19 problems. Sha’Niyah McGee, a Berkner student, passed away. Some of Sha’Niyah’s instructors characterized her as “extremely kind, polite, and just a treat to know and have in class,” according to Stone.

“We also lost Miss Eroletta Piascyk, a cherished teacher at CMLC known as Mrs. P, a 24-year tenure teacher all at that same campus who was characterized as ‘talented, sensitive, and of course loving teacher.’”

A letter was sent to RISD personnel, students, and parents informing them of the fatalities.

The statement continues, “All of us at the Richardson Independent School District are extremely grieved by this loss and want you to know that we are available to assist you in any way we can.”

Since the start of the current school year, there have been 1,139 confirmed positive cases among students and 216 confirmed positive cases among staff, according to the RISD COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 124 of them that are listed as “currently active.”

Students and staff at RISD-affected schools are required to wear masks indoors.

The RISD is also urging students and employees to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, but no classroom placements or timetables will be based on vaccination status, according to the school.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing RISD and many other school districts for requiring facial coverings.

“I don’t care what your opinion is on mask efficacy, whether they work or don’t, or whether you believe you have the power to require them,” a speaker at the aforementioned RISD board meeting reportedly declared. This is a condensed version of the information.