In the Pacific Northwest, doctors used body bags to cool down heatstroke patients.

Doctors at hospitals in Washington State zipped heatstroke patients into body bags filled with ice and water in a desperate attempt to save them from death in late June, according to Kaiser Health News [KHN].

In the United States, approximately 618 individuals die each year as a result of exposure to excessive heat. However, if climate change continues to disrupt weather patterns, researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] warn, that figure is likely to climb dramatically. California, for example, is expected to have two to seven times more yearly heat deaths by 2090 than it does now.

According to Reuters, a historic heat wave rocked the Pacific Northwest earlier this summer, which melted electricity lines, wrecked roads, shattered local temperature records, and crowded hospital emergency rooms with people suffering from heat-related ailments. “The enormous number of people who came in very rapidly stressed the system,” Cameron Buck, MD, head of the emergency department at the University of Washington Valley Medical Center, told KHN. Due to a scarcity of cooling catheters and ice packs, medical personnel resorted to a morbid but efficient treatment for heatstroke: the aforementioned body bag procedure.

The most serious of various heat-related disorders identified by the CDC is heatstroke. According to the CDC, a rise in core body temperature is one of the unmistakable signs. Organ damage, including brain damage, can occur when the core body temperature climbs to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or above, making it critical to cool heatstroke patients as quickly as possible, according to KHN.

Grant Lipman, MD, a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Stanford University, told the medical news source, “When people are this unwell, you have to cool them down immediately.”

Into the body bags we go. They act almost like refrigerators when filled with a sludgy mixture of ice and cold water. Patients should expect a rapid drop in their core body temperature within minutes of being zipped inside, which can be enough to push them out of "the danger zone," according to Lipman. Alexander St. John, MD, a research fellow in emergency medicine at UW Medicine's Harborview Medical Center, treated a woman in her 70s with a 104-degree core body temperature in this manner on June 28.