In the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ten Easter eggs are revealed.

On Tuesday, November 16, the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, providing a closer look at the superhero’s new adventure.

Fans had a lot to unpack just from the 3-minute preview, which was jam-packed with fresh narrative aspects and characters.

The Washington Newsday breaks down all of the trailer’s Easter eggs here.

1. Doctor Otto Octavius (Doc Ock)Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius (Doc Ock) is the only villain whose participation was confirmed before the second trailer, as he appeared briefly in the first.

In the new trailer, the character takes on a larger role, even meeting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) while hanging out with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), who make fun of his moniker.

The teaser dispelled fan ideas that Doc Ock was fighting Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, as it featured a longer version of the sequence where Holland’s Spidey unveiled himself and the villain stated that he wasn’t the Peter he knew.

Since the last time fans saw him in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man flicks, the character’s mechanical arms have been modified, and they are now black and red.

Green Goblin No. 2

The clip shows many versions of Green Goblin, implying that both Willem Dafoe’s and Dane DeHaan’s versions from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movie will appear.

The villain is dressed in his iconic costume, but he doesn’t display his face, implying that it could be James Franco, who took over the Green Goblin moniker in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2.

But, at the very least, Dafoe’s voice can be heard in the trailer. The actor is overheard saying to Peter that he’s “struggling to get everything [he]wants[s].” There’s also a brief view of a second Green Goblin in a black cowl, who appears to represent DeHaan’s take on the character.

3. Electricity

Electro, played by Jamie Foxx, is also seen in the trailer fighting Holland’s Spider-Man, however he is no longer blue like he was in Garfield’s films.

